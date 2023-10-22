Week 8 overreaction: Ohio State beats Penn State, USC falls to Utah & the latest on Michigan's sign stealing investigation

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down this weekend’s biggest games, upsets & news coming out of Week 8 in the college football season.

Ohio State came out on top over Penn State in a highly anticipated Big Ten matchup. The crew questions whether James Franklin will ever be able to win the big game when it matters most. Meanwhile, Ohio State’s defense shined in this win making Penn State’s offense look disjointed and shaky.

The Utah Utes took care of business by taking down USC in a big Pac-12 matchup. Lincoln Riley’s team is now effectively removed from College Football Playoff contention and the situation leaves USC fans wondering what could have been this season. With a pending move to the Big Ten, the guys suggest that Lincoln Riley needs to build a tougher team for the much tougher conference.

Alabama and Nick Saban proved that they are still alive this year after crushing Tennessee at home. Great coaches find a way to win the tough games, and Saban showed that in the second half after trailing the Volunteers in the first.

Michigan taking on Michigan State was a wild one. Aside from the 49-0 rout that Michigan delivered, the fan antics and scoreboard graphics provided a confusing environment. The Michigan sign stealing investigation has also progressed. Dan gives his theory as to what really took place with the alleged sign stealing and tries to provide some clarity to those still puzzled about what reporting the news actually entails.

Iowa took a tough loss this week as a a punt return touchdown late in the 4th quarter was overturned after officials ruled a fair catch was signaled prior to the return.

There may be hope for Mario Cristobal yet as Miami took a win over Dabo Swinney’s Clemson team. The Hurricanes will try to build off this momentum for the rest of the season heading into 2024.

To close out the podcast, the guys provide their Small Sample Heisman candidates & play a around of Say Something Nice.

1:00 - Ohio State beats Penn State

15:00 - USC falls to Utah

27:31 - Michigan State’s tough night

33:55 - Michigan’s sign stealing investigation update

52:10 - Iowa loses on overturned punt return touchdown

58:10 - Clemson falls to Miami

1:01:35 - Small Sample Heisman

1:07:18 - Say Something Nice

