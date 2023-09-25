Week 3 recap: Dolphins put up 70, Chiefs put on a show for Taylor Swift

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show
Minus the MNF doubleheader, Week 3 is in the books! Yahoo Sports Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game and provide instant fantasy reactions and implications from all the action on Sunday:
1:30 - PIT VS. LV
11:58 - DEN VS. MIA
23:05 - LAC VS. MIN
29:00 - NO VS. GB
34:10 - HOU VS. JAX
42:30 - ATL VS. DET
49:50 - IND VS. BAL
54:30 - NE VS. NYJ
56:30 - TEN VS. CLE
59:23 - BUF VS. WSH
1:03:27 - CAR VS. SEA
1:05:45 - DAL VS. AZ
1:09:38 - CHI VS. KC
