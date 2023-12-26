Week 17 Fantasy Football Flex Rankings

Having a player you can trust in your flex spot is a boon in the regular season, but it's paramount in the playoffs. And that's boosted exponentially higher for championship week, and that's exactly what Week 17 is in many leagues.

Unless your team is absolutely loaded at the seams with stars, most of us have to play the decision game with the flex spot. Having someone like, say, Ezekiel Elliott, who has a secure workload, in the flex spot is a blessing right now.

And speaking of the flex spot, our analysts have compiled their flex rankings to help you set your lineups for Week 17. Check them out below:

Who will you start in this important lineup spot in Week 17?