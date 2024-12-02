Week 13's fifth quarter: Cousins' 4 INTs kills Falcons & is Justin Tucker washed? | Football 301

Subscribe to Football 301

Week 13 in the 2024 NFL season, perhaps like your Thanksgiving meal, was not without its mess. The ugly finishes and strange special teams results from the Thursday and Friday matchups bled into Sunday as weird kicking, turnovers and baffling play continued through the weekend.

Nate Tice & Charles McDonald discuss their 5 most important games from Sunday's action, starting with the Atlanta Falcons falling to the Los Angeles Chargers, thanks to Kirk Cousins' 4 interceptions. Charles laments his hometown Falcons and how this was actually a very winnable game for the Dirty Birds, if it weren't for Cousins' penchant for giving up the ball.

Next up, a tight matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens that might have finished differently if it weren't for a trio of missed kicks by legend Justin Tucker. The guys wrap up the show discussing the Minnesota Vikings coming back late against the Arizona Cardinals, Anthony Richardson's final drive heroics in a win over the New England Patriots & the New York Jets doing New York Jets thing in a home loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

(2:10) - Falcons fall to Chargers

(10:35) - Eagles defense holds back Ravens

(18:15) - Vikings come back late against Cardinals

(24:55) - Richardson's Colts win in final moments against Patriots

(32:15) - Jets continue lackluster offense against Seahawks

