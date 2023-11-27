Week 13 overreaction: Michigan beats Ohio State, Iron Bowl madness, Washington survives & the coaching carousel has begun

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the biggest games that took place during college football rivalry week including Michigan’s win over Ohio State and Alabama’s last-second heroics over Auburn.

With Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh serving the final game of his three-game suspension, Sherrone Moore led Michigan to their third consecutive victory against Ohio State. The guys discuss how Michigan was able to win this game over their rival and how the narrative surrounding the team has to change. The Connor Stalions saga has dramatically decreased weight after the Wolverines proved they could win this game without Harbaugh on the sidelines. Ryan Day’s status as the head coach of Ohio State becomes much cloudier after this loss; Day has an incredible record, but his pattern of losses against blood-rival Michigan will undoubtedly cast pressure and doubt on his future.

The Iron Bowl did not disappoint at all this year; Auburn had Alabama on the ropes all game, but when the Crimson Tide needed some Milroe-magic, the quarterback came through big. The miraculous 4th & 31 touchdown pass from Jalen Milroe to Isaiah Bond kept Alabama’s playoff hopes alive as they are set to square off with Georgia this upcoming weekend in the SEC Championship.

The Washington Huskies showed guts in their Apple Cup win over Washington State on Saturday. Kalen DeBoer had an incredible play call on 4th & 1 on his own 29-yard-line to get the Huskies in field goal range. Washington is able to stay undefeated and this win has created an incredible matchup next weekend against Oregon in what could be the final Pac-12 championship game.

There are still eight teams with a legitimate chance to make the College Football Playoff, so the guys give their scenarios for who gets in and who gets left out when the season ends. Florida State continues to be a main catalyst for conversation as they stay undefeated, but without their starting QB Jordan Travis.

The coaching carousel has started up again and moves are already being made as Jonathan Smith is set to become the next coach for Michigan State, Mark Stoops was very close to leaving Kentucky for Texas A&M, Tom Allen is out at Indiana & Mississippi State still has a big decision to make for their vacant head coaching role.

To close out the show, Dan, Ross & Pat give out their Small Sample Heisman awards and as always, Say Something Nice.

1:00 - Michigan beats Ohio State for the third straight year

33:06 - Alabama’s wild Iron Bowl win over Auburn

40:51 - Washington stays alive against Washington State

46:04 - The muddled CFP race

1:02:21 - Mark Stoops almost hired by Texas A&M

1:06:42 - Jonathan Smith to coach Michigan State

1:12:02 - The coaching carousel keeps spinning

1:15:21 - Small Sample Heisman

1:21:13 - Say Something Nice

