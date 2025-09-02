Wedding crasher steals $60,000 in gifts to bride and groom

(LOS ANGELES) -- Police are searching for a wedding crasher who stole about $60,000 in cash and checks gifted to a bride and groom at a California wedding.

At a wedding held on Sunday, a suspect entered the wedding hall shortly after midnight, grabbed a gift box and fled through an exit, witnesses told Glendale Police.

Surveillance footage then shows the suspect fleeing the venue in a Mercedes SUV that appears to have been waiting for him.

The suspect is described by police as a male around 40 years old who is of White or Middle Eastern descent, who is bald and has a medium build.

The victim who reported the theft estimated that the box contained about $60,000 in cash and checks that had been gifted by wedding guests.

"As soon as we found out what happened, you know, the music shut down, everything immediately stopped," the bride, Nadeen Farahat, told KABC. "I ended up sitting on the dance floor sobbing with my friends and cousins around me."

The couple told KABC the suspect was there for at least 90 minutes.

"He's watching the dance floor. He's watching our family. It's so scary to look back and see that there was a stranger at such a private event, and such an intimate event. It's such a violation," Farahat said.

The Renaissance Banquet Hall did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

The investigation into the theft remains ongoing and police said the suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Glendale Police Department at (818) 548-3127.

