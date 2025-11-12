Watchdog group files bar complaint against prosecutor Lindsey Halligan over Comey, James cases

(WASHINGTON) -- The Justice Department prosecutor handpicked by President Donald Trump to lead the criminal cases against New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI Director James Comey is now the subject of a bar complaint that alleges she is unfit to be an attorney and that her actions constitute an "abuse of power."

The progressive watchdog group Campaign for Accountability filed a complaint against Interim U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan on Tuesday and requested that the state bars in Florida and Virginia initiate investigations into her conduct.

The complaint alleges that Halligan repeatedly violated the professional and ethical rules that govern the legal profession, including by making false statements and by bringing cases that are unsupported by probable cause.

"Weaponizing the DOJ to prosecute the president's enemies could destroy the democratic principles at the foundation of our Constitution," the complaint said. "Ms. Halligan's active participation in this course of action is an abuse of her governmental authority and is prejudicial to the administration of justice, adversely reflecting on her fitness as a lawyer."

A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, which Trump named Halligan to lead on Sept. 20, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump tapped Halligan -- a White House aide and former insurance lawyer with no prosecutorial experience -- to the high-profile legal post after he forced out Trump-appointed U.S. attorney Erik Siebert who sources said had resisted bringing cases against Comey and James. Career prosecutors who investigated Comey and James recommending against bringing charges, ABC News previously reported.

The indictments came after Trump, in a social media post, called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to act "NOW!!!" to prosecute James and Comey in what critics call a campaign of retribution against Trump's perceived political foes. Vice President JD Vance has said any such prosecutions are "driven by law and not by politics."

"Ms. Halligan was well aware President Trump had installed her as Interim U.S. Attorney specifically to indict Mr. Comey and Ms. James and, within just a few days of joining the office, she did just that -- despite career officials having found the cases insupportable," the complaint said.

"Halligan's actions appear to constitute an abuse of power and serve to undermine the integrity of the Department of Justice and erode public confidence in the legal profession and the fair administration of justice," said the complaint.

Comey pleaded not guilty in October to one count of false statements and one count of obstruction of a congressional proceeding related to his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2020, while James, who successfully brought a civil fraud case against Trump last year, pleaded not guilty to charges of mortgage fraud.

A federal judge is already examining Halligan's conduct after defense attorneys raised concerns with the legality of her appointment.

Most complaints to state bars result in no action or discipline being taken, although state bar investigations -- which can take years -- can result in suspension or disbarment.

