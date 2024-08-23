Washington Nationals prospect Dylan Crews reportedly being called up to make MLB debut next week

The Washington Nationals are calling up top prospect Dylan Crews, per multiple reports. Crews is reportedly expected to make his MLB debut on Monday, as the Nationals start a series against the New York Yankees.

Crews was selected second overall by the Nationals in the 2023 draft, and is currently the No. 3 prospect in the league. The 22-year-old outfielder is considered a five-tool player, a strong hitter with the speed for baserunning. He is most likely to play center field for the Nationals once called up.

Crews has spent the past year in Washington's minor league affiliates, and was promoted to the triple-A Rochester Red Wings in June. He has 107 hits and 13 home runs so far in 2024, as well as 60 runs and 25 stolen bases.

On Tuesday, Crews hit a massive three-run homer to secure a solid Red Wings lead. For many, this marked the turning point that the 22-year-old outfielder was ready for some big league action.

The Nationals are lagging behind in the NL East, currently sitting in fourth with a 58-70 record. The team has a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves ahead of them before taking on the Yankees at home.