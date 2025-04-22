Warriors' experience dooms Rockets, Timberwolves out physical Lakers, Russ saves the day + more Nico drama

On this episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Vince and BJ Armstrong react to the Warriors stealing Game 1 vs. the Rockets and Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves physicality against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Next, Vince and BJ give Russell Westbrook his flowers for the Denver Nuggets victory and discuss what went wrong for the Detroit Pistons in their loss to the New York Knicks.

Later, Vince and BJ take a look at the hiring of Scott Perry as GM for the Sacramento Kings and more fallout with Nico Harrison and the Dallas Mavericks.

(1:32) Warriors beats Rockets

(11:35) Minnesota beats Lakers

(24:25) Nuggets defeat Clippers

(34:05) Knicks come back to defeat Pistons

(43:40) Scott Perry Kings new GM

(46:56) Nico Harrison drama in Dallas

Subscribe to Good Word with Goodwill

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts