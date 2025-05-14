Warriors' Draymond Green fined $50,000 for 'inappropriate comment' on referees' integrity

Warriors star Draymond Green has been fined $50,000 for a comment he made questioning the integrity of the referees, the league announced Wednesday.

The comments were made during Golden State's Game 3 loss last weekend to the Minnesota Timberwolves in their Western Conference semifinal series.

The NBA has fined Golden State's Draymond Green $50,000 for comments questioning integrity of the game officials, referring to the 5.5 spread number. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 14, 2025

This story will be updated.