Warriors' Draymond Green fined $50,000 for 'inappropriate comment' on referees' integrity

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
NBA Playoffs: Pre-game of Timberwolves vs Warriors in San Francisco SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: Draymond Green of Warriors warms up before the NBA Playoffs game 3 between Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on May 10, 2025 in San Francisco, California, United States. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images) (Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Warriors star Draymond Green has been fined $50,000 for a comment he made questioning the integrity of the referees, the league announced Wednesday.

The comments were made during Golden State's Game 3 loss last weekend to the Minnesota Timberwolves in their Western Conference semifinal series.

This story will be updated.

