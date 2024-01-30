Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson undergoes ACL surgery

More than a month after tearing his ACL, T.J. Hockenson had surgery on his right knee to repair the injury he sustained on Dec. 24 against the Detroit Lions.

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed that their standout tight end underwent the procedure on Monday and waited to do so to allow the MCL tear in the same knee to heal. Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who commonly handles this surgery for NFL players, performed the procedure in Los Angeles.

No timetable for Hockenson's recovery has been provided by the Vikings, at this time.

Hockenson, who signed a four-year, $66 million extension in August, was in the middle of a breakout year before the end-of-year injury. In his first full season in Minneapolis, his 95 catches were second-best at his position in the NFL, while his 960 receiving yards ranked third.

Lions safety Kerby Joseph hit Hockenson in the knee after he went up for a 24-yard catch in the third quarter. Hockenson laid on the turf in agony and was eventually taken off the field at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Minnesota, who was in the playoff hunt, ultimately lost 30-24 to the eventual NFC North champions. The Vikings finished the year on a four-game slide and 7-10 overall.

They will pick 11th in the 2024 NFL Draft this spring. Minnesota will begin training camp in late July.