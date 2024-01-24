Video emerges of heroic officer saving 3-year-old girl's life after she hit her head and stopped breathing

NEW YORK — Because of the quick response from an Ashland, Ohio, police officer, a 3-year-old girl has a second chance at life after falling and becoming unresponsive after hitting her head.

The accident happened on Jan. 8 at approximately 9:10 p.m. in the town of Ashland, Ohio – some 65 miles southwest of Cleveland – when dispatchers sent police to a home on Cottage Street to reports of an unresponsive 3-year-old girl who had fallen and hit her head, according to a statement from the Ashland Police Division.

A 23-year-old Ashland police officer, Soren Osicka, along with several other officers, immediately began life-saving efforts on the young girl and requested emergency medical services for backup.

“Without hesitation, Officer Osicka began CPR to provide the essential circulation and oxygen needed to sustain her life. Within seconds, the child began to breathe independently but abruptly stopped breathing again,” said the Ashland Police Division describing the incident. “Officer Osicka continued CPR until the girl began to breathe once more and respond. Officers cared for the child until EMS arrived for transport to a hospital.”

Police took the opportunity to remind people how critical CPR training can be following Officer Osicka’s heroism.

“This incident emphasizes the importance of CPR training,” police said. “The Division will undergo refresher training this year to better prepare officers for such a scenario. We encourage everyone to become certified in CPR, as these lifesaving skills can make a significant difference in emergencies like this one.”

The unnamed 3-year-old child has since recovered and returned home.

Said the Ashland Police Division: “The selfless actions of public safety personnel often go unnoticed. This incident is a shining example of the compassion, poise, and dedication of the officers of the Ashland Police Division. Officer Osicka's heroic actions remind us of law enforcement's invaluable role in our communities.”

ABC News' Victoria Arancio contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.