Victor Wembanyama scores 27 points with 12 rebounds in 2nd NBA Summer League game

2023 NBA Summer League - San Antonio Spurs v Portland Trail Blazers LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 09: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs dunks the ball over Justin Minaya #60 of the Portland Trail Blazers at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Victor Wembanyama made a much bigger impact on Sunday's game, his second of NBA Summer League, than he did during his debut on Friday night. The No. 1 overall draft pick scored 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting with 12 rebounds and three blocks as the San Antonio Spurs fell 85-80 to the Scoot Henderson-less Portland Trail Blazers at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

The Spurs rookie dazzled during Sunday's game after a lackluster performance in his debut. He showed off all of the skills that wowed NBA scouts and fans in the lead-up to the 2023 NBA Draft where he was the consensus top pick for a full year.

Whether Wembanyama will continue to play in Summer League is yet to be seen. The Spurs' next game is Tuesday against the Washington Wizards (10:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV).

Recap of Victor Wembanyama's 2nd NBA Summer League game

