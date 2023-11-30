Victim in deadly home invasion identified as Hollywood social activist Michael Latt

LOS ANGELES — The man fatally shot by an intruder in his Los Angeles home on Monday night has been identified as Hollywood social activist Michael Latt.

Latt, 33, was the founder and CEO of Lead With Love, an organization that works to support "influential women and artists of color," according to his website.

A woman living in her car has been arrested for breaking into Latt's apartment and fatally shooting him, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The woman, 36-year-old Jameelah Elena Michl, has been charged with murder and burglary, the district attorney's office said.

"Our beloved son Michael Latt fell victim to a tragic act of violence this week. Michael devoted his career to supporting artists, championing organizations that raised up artists of color, & leveraged storytelling for enduring change," Latt's mother, Michelle Satter, said in a statement on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Satter is an executive with the Sundance Film Festival and was slated to be given the Academy Awards' Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in January.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man shot by an intruder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LA Fire Department paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to LA police.

Michl is being held on $3 million bail. Her vehicle, where she was living, law enforcement said, was booked into evidence.

