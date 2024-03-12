Uvalde police chief announces his resignation after independent investigation

UVALDE, Texas. — Daniel Rodriguez, the police chief of Uvalde, Texas, announced his resignation on Tuesday. Rodriguez confirmed to ABC News that the resignation will take effect April 6.

The news comes less than one week after the Uvalde City Council released the findings of the independent report it commissioned to investigate the actions of Uvalde police officers who responded to the May 24, 2022, mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. The investigation determined none of the initial five Uvalde police officers who responded to the shooting violated policy or committed serious acts of misconduct, which devastated and outraged victims' families who attended the hearing.

Nineteen students and two teachers were killed in the massacre. Responders waited some 77 minutes at the scene before breaching a classroom and killing the gunman.

