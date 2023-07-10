USWNT vs. Wales: Trinity Rodman saves slow match with late goals to secure 2-0 win

Trinity Rodman saved the day.

After what was a very slow and lackluster performance in its final tuneup match before the 2023 Women's World Cup, Rodman scored twice to secure a 2-0 win over Wales for the U.S. women's national team.

Rodman scored first in the 76th minute after taking a perfect pass from Sophia Smith across the box.

She then got a second one in the 87th minute after sneaking the ball past several Wales defenders to take a 2-0 lead at PayPal Park in San Jose, California.

Not much was at stake in Sunday's friendly, but it was one last chance for head coach Vlatko Andonovski to see his team in action as he fine-tunes his strategy before the real work begins July 21 against Vietnam. If it wasn't for Rodman's surge late in the game, the match may have been a bit more concerning.

Wales failed to qualify for the World Cup, but is rated 31st in FIFA's world rankings. The match against the U.S. was the first time the two countries have played against one another. It was also the first match for Megan Rapinoe after she announced the World Cup would be her last before she retires.

USWNT vs. Wales recap

USWNT roster

Goalkeepers (3):Alyssa Naeher, Casey Murphy, Aubrey KingsburyDefenders (7): Crystal Dunn, Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Alana Cook, Emily Sonnett, Kelley O'Hara, Sofia HuertaMidfielders (7): Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Julie Ertz, Andi Sullivan, Savannah DeMelo, Ashley Sanchez, Kristie MewisForwards (6): Alex Morgan, Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman, Megan Rapinoe, Alyssa Thompson, Lynn Williams