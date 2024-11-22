USMNT look impressive, Mitja Ilenic previews Hudson River Derby playoff & Rápido Reactions!

Subscribe to The Cooligans

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros discuss the USMNT's impressive 4-2 win over Jamaica on this episode of The Cooligans.

Christian and Alexis then chat with NYCFC defender, Mitja Ilenic, ahead of the team’s derby playoff matchup this weekend against Red Bulls.

Later, Christian and Alexis give us their latest version of Rápido Reactions.

(5:56) - USMNT def. Jamaica 4-2

(27:40) - NYCFC’s Mitja Ilenic joins the show

(31:15) - Reliving NYCFC’s win over FC Cincinnati

(37:14) - Ilenic’s thoughts on his time in MLS

(55:28) - Rápido Reactions: Inter Miami, Pep, Patrick Vieira & more

