USC student will not be charged in fatal stabbing of homeless person

LOS ANGELES — A University of Southern California student will not face charges for the fatal stabbing of a homeless man he said was done in self-defense.

Ivan Gallegos, 19, was arrested on suspicion of murder Monday night in the death of 27-year-old Xavier Cerf.

Police said Gallegos saw Cerf breaking into his car in the parking lot behind his fraternity house on Monday night. According to police, Cerf told him he had a gun, at which point the student stabbed him.

On Thursday, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said the department had reviewed the incident and decided not to bring charges against Gallegos.

“We believe that Mr. Gallegos’s actions were driven by a genuine fear for his life and the lives of others," Gascón said in a statement. "Our heart goes out to the deceased’s family, friends and everyone impacted by this tragic incident.“

Gallegos, who is from Los Angeles, had previously been booked into jail and held on $2 million bail.

He is a member of Delta Tau Delta, a woman who manages the fraternity house told ABC 7.

Last month, the school's Annenberg Media put out a profile on Gallego, who they described as an up-and-coming musician and a student in the business school.

