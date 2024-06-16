U.S. Open purse, payouts: How much did Bryson DeChambeau earn after his win at Pinehurst?

He nearly watched it slip away, but Bryson DeChambeau is now a two-time U.S. Open champion.

DeChambeau, after losing a three-shot lead he built up to start the day, fended off Rory McIlroy to win the U.S. Open on Sunday afternoon at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina. The win marked his second career major title, and his first since he won the U.S. Open in 2020.

Bryson DeChambeau is now a two-time major champion 🏆 pic.twitter.com/wP91kSBXGa — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 16, 2024

As a result, DeChambeau is taking home a massive $4.3 million check.

The U.S. Open offered a record $21.5 million purse this year, which marked the largest ever put up in a men's major championship in history. That's a $1.5 million increase from last season, and $1.5 million more than the Masters offered earlier this year.

By comparison, the $21.5 million purse is larger than all but one event on the PGA Tour this year. Only The Players Championship surpassed that mark when it had a $25 million prize pool in March. Scottie Scheffler earned $4.5 million for his win there. The PGA Championship offered an $18.5 million purse last month, which gave Xander Schauffele $3.3 million for his win.

While the top four finishers will all take home seven figures, everyone inside the top 10 this week at Pinehurst will earn at least $500,000. And, as an added bonus, those who missed the cut still earned $10,000.

Here’s a look at how much everyone at the U.S. Open earned this week in North Carolina.

U.S. Open payouts

1. Bryson DeChambeau — $4.3 million

2. Rory McIlroy — $2.322 million

T3. Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay— $1.229 million

5. Matthieu Pavon — $843,765

6. Hideki Matsuyama — $748,154

T7. Russell Henley, Xander Schauffele — $639,288

T9. Sam Burns, Davis Thompson, Corey Conners — $502,391

T12. Sergio Garcia, Ludvig Åberg — $409,279

T14. Thomas Detry, Collin Morikawa — $351,580

T16. Tommy Fleetwood, Akshay Bhatia, Taylor Pendrith — $299,218

T19. Shane Lowry, Aaron Rai — $255,758

T21. Daniel Berger, Max Greyserman, Min Woo Lee, Stephan Jaeger, Brian Harman — $203,607

T26. Brooks Koepka, Zac Blair, Chris Kirk, Neal Shipley (a), Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton — $149,971

T32. Adam Scott, Si Woo Kim, Sahith Theegala, Keegan Bradley, Isaiah Salinda, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cam Smith, J.T. Poston, Denny McCarthy — $105,775

T41. Frankie Capan III, Harris English, Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Tom McKibbin, Tim Widing, Emiliano Grillo, Billy Horschel, Luke Clanton (a) — $66,347

T50. Justin Lower, Matt Kuchar, Nicolai Højgaard, Mark Hubbard — $48,022

54. Nico Echavarria — $46,067

55. David Puig — $45,632

T56. Seonghyeon Kim, Ben Kohles, Ryan Fox, Sepp Straka, Greyson Sigg, Brian Campbell, Adam Svensson, Wyndham Clark — $44,051

T64. Matthew Fitzpatrick, Francesco Molinari, Martin Kaymer — $41,286

T67. Cameron Young, Brendon Todd — $40,199

69. Dean Burmester — $39,548

T70. Gunnar Broin (a), Brandon Wu — $38,895

Those who missed the cut earned $10,000 each.