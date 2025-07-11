United Cajun Navy commander fights to find Texas flood victims in his own backyard

(KERRVILLE, Texas) -- A week after catastrophic flooding claimed at least 121 lives in Texas Hill Country, search efforts continue with volunteers working tirelessly to find victims and bring closure to families.

The United Cajun Navy, a volunteer organization that's been coordinating disaster response since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, remains on the ground in Kerr County, where at least 96 people, including 36 children, lost their lives after the Guadalupe River rose 26 feet in less than an hour early on July 4.

"At the beginning, it was mostly ground crews on foot, checking everything we could visually see," Ryan Logue, the Texas incident commander for the United Cajun Navy, told ABC News on Friday. "Now we've got canine crews, search and rescue, and swim teams deployed."

However, the recovery effort faces mounting challenges. As days pass, conditions on the ground are becoming more difficult. Logue explained that mud and silt washed down by the floodwaters are now "becoming almost like concrete" as they dry, making it harder for search teams to dig through debris.

For Logue, this mission hits close to home. As a Kerrville local, he's not just leading the search effort -- he's helping rebuild his own community.

"This is my backyard. The place on the river that I'm at right now is where I take my daughter swimming," Logue said. "I'm not going anywhere until we find every last victim and provide closure to this community."

The dual role of helper and community member fuels Logue's determination, he noted.

"The fire inside of me to help my community burns so strong," he said, recounting how locals have embraced him with hugs and gratitude when they spot him wearing his United Cajun Navy shirt.

With President Donald Trump visiting the devastated region with First Lady Melania Trump on Friday, questions continue to mount about the local and federal response to the disaster.

Despite this, the focus remains clear for volunteers like Logue: bringing closure to families still waiting for news of their loved ones.

"This isn't just a disaster you're deployed to," Logue said. "You have to process what's going on because this is my backyard. But I know I have to put on my game face and make sure we're doing everything we can to find anybody who was impacted by this."

