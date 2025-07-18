Unidentified body discovered floating in the Atlantic off New Hampshire coast

(NEW YORK) -- The body of an unidentified person has been found floating near the Isles of Shoals off of the coast of New Hampshire in the Atlantic Ocean, police said.

The grisly discovery was made on Sunday morning at approximately 9:15 a.m. when a person on a fishing vessel reported seeing a body floating near the Isles of Shoals to the U.S. Coast Guard, according to a statement from the New Hampshire State Police on Thursday.

“The Coast Guard relayed the information to members of the New Hampshire State Police – Marine Patrol, who responded and recovered the body,” officials said.

Authorities did not immediately provide details on the condition the body was in, whether the person was male or female or give an estimate on the age of the person that they are trying to identify.

“The investigation is ongoing to determine the person’s identity, as well as their cause and manner of death,” officials said.

Authorities said that there are no known threats to the public in connection with this incident but did not say if they suspected foul play or not.

The investigation into the death is currently ongoing.

