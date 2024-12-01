Ugly helmet-to-helmet hit by Azeez Al-Shaair injures Trevor Lawrence, sparks brawl between Jaguars, Titans

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was carted off Sunday after a direct helmet-to-helmet hit from Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair left him sprawled on the field in Jacksonville.

The hit sparked a brawl between the teams and led to the ejection of Al-Shaair and Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones. Jaguars tight end Evan Engram was also penalized for unnecessary roughness for his role in the ensuing fight.

Lawrence was eventually able to stand up from the hit and left the field sitting upright on a cart. He was ruled out of the game shortly thereafter with a head injury. Backup Mac Jones took over at quarterback.

The hit took place in the second quarter as Houston held a 6-0 lead. Lawrence scrambled on second-and-7 near midfield and slid near the line of gain. As Lawrence slid, Al-Shaair dove head first and made direct contact to Lawrence's helmet with the crown of his.

A flag was immediately thrown. Al-Shaair's first response was to protest the penalty before he was immediately hit by Ingram. A brawl ensued and spilled over onto the Jaguars sideline.

Trevor Lawrence was hit late while trying to slide, which led to exchanges between Jags and Texans players. pic.twitter.com/34jwjiDLcN — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 1, 2024

Once the initial fight was subdued, Jaguars guard Brandon Scherff approached Al-Shaair, and another scuffle ensued.

After the ejections, Al-Shaair was escorted off the field by a police officer, multiple Texans staffer and his teammate Will Anderson Jr. Al-Shaair jawed with fans as he approached the tunnel.

Fans pelted Al-Shaair with objects, according to the CBS broadcast.

