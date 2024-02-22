National

Tyrell Ward lifts LSU past No. 17 Kentucky with wild tip-in buzzer-beater

Kentucky guard D.J. Wagner (21) steals a pass intended for LSU forward Tyrell Ward (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) (Matthew Hinton/AP)

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Tyrell Ward saved LSU on Wednesday night.

Ward, after a game-winning attempt from Jordan Wright was blocked at the rim, somehow managed to sneak in and tip-in one last shot at the buzzer to lift the Tigers past No. 17 Kentucky at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Ward, who caught the pass from Wright right in front of the rim, tapped it in perfectly just before time expired. That gave LSU the 75-74 win in Baton Rouge.

That bucket came only seconds after Rob Dillingham hit a tough contested jumper in the short corner on the other end, which put Kentucky up by a single point.

The Tigers have now won two straight games, both of which came against ranked opponents after their upset win over South Carolina last week. Those wins came on the heels of a rough three game losing skid.

