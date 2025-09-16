Tyler Robinson set to face formal charges in shooting death of Charlie Kirk

(NEW YORK) -- Formal charges are expected to be announced on Tuesday against Tyler Robinson, the alleged assassin accused of shooting Charlie Kirk during an event at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray is set to hold a news conference to announce the charges against Robinson after they are filed in the late morning and will be made available to the public immediately after that, according to Utah County officials.

Robinson is also scheduled to make his first court appearance later on Tuesday and Utah County officials will be providing more information during the press conference announcing the formal charges.

Robinson was arrested last week for felony discharge of a firearm, aggravated murder and obstruction of justice, according to probable cause documents, and was booked into the Utah County Jail.

Investigators are continuing to assess evidence, including looking at electronic devices the suspect may have had access to, as federal charges could be announced in the coming days, law enforcement officials told ABC News.

A motive has not been revealed by officials, despite Vice President JD Vance saying "left-wing extremism" is "part of the reason" Kirk was killed.

Robinson was apprehended after his father recognized him in photographs released by authorities, Cox said on Friday. His father told Robinson to turn himself in, with the 22-year-old initially saying no, but later changing his mind, officials said.

In a press briefing from the Oval Office Monday evening, President Donald Trump said it appeared Robinson became radicalized on the internet.

"Something happened to him over a fairly short period of time. It looks like he was radicalized over the internet, and it's radicalized on the left. He's a left," Trump claimed.

Before the arrest of the alleged shooter, officials said they had obtained "good" video footage of the individual and were able to track the movements of the suspect.

Meanwhile, Robinson is alleged to have had an "obsession" with the conservative influencer, based on the alleged shooter's digital footprint, FBI Co-Deputy Director Dan Bongino said Monday on Fox News.

Bongino said the suspect appeared to have exhibited "multiple warning signs."

"I believe co-workers stated he had detached himself when the topic of politics came up and walked away," Bongino said on Fox News' "America's Newsroom."

Bongino said they are looking into whether anyone knew the shooting could happen and didn't alert authorities, referring to online chats Robinson allegedly had about Kirk.

"Did they ... hear it and think it was a joke? That is what we're trying to find out now," he told Fox News. "If there is a larger network here, we will get that out to the public as soon as we can."

