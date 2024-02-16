Two teenagers still in custody after Kansas City parade shooting, could be charged as adults

The two people still in police custody after the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade are both juveniles and have not been charged with any crimes as of Thursday evening.

Twenty-three people were shot and one person was killed Wednesday afternoon, minutes after the Chiefs parade ended. Kansas City police said they detained three people in the minutes after the shooting, but one person has been released from custody after it was determined that he or she was not involved in the shooting.

Per Missouri law, a person must be released from custody within 24 hours if he or she is not charged with a crime or held by a warrant. Since the two suspects are juveniles, they can be held in detention for longer than 24 hours with a court order.

According to Fox 4, the Jackson County, Missouri, Prosecutor's Office said that the two unidentified teenagers would be charged "if and when they are certified to stand trial as adults."

The woman killed in Wednesday’s shooting was 43-year-old Elizabeth Galvan. She worked as a DJ for a local radio station. Many of the other shooting victims were also minors. Per Kansas City police, victims ranged in age from 8 to 47. Eleven of the victims were 16 or younger.

Police have said the shooting stemmed from a dispute and have ruled out terrorism as a cause.

Wednesday’s parade was the third time in five years that the Chiefs celebrated a Super Bowl win in front of Union Station after a parade down Grand Street. The shooting happened on the southwest side of Union Station where many people had gathered to watch Chiefs players speak to the crowd at the conclusion of the parade.