Two found shot dead in dorm room at University of Colorado - Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people have been found shot dead in a dorm room at the University of Colorado - Colorado Springs, authorities said.

The campus dispatch center received a call of shots fired just before 6 a.m. Friday, Colorado Springs police said. Campus officers responded to the dorm room and found two people dead from gunshot wounds, police said.

It is being considered an isolated incident and there's no ongoing threat to the community, police said.

The campus lockdown has been lifted, a university spokesperson said, however classes are closed for the rest of the day.

"We are in shock as we process this tragic loss of two lives," university Chancellor Jennifer Sobanet said at a news conference. "My heart is broken for the victims of today's senseless violence."

"While the coroner will make the official determination of cause and manner of death, these deaths are being investigated as a homicide," police said in a statement.

"We are in the very early stages of piecing together what happened," police said. "We are working diligently and looking at every possibility."

