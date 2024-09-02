Two dead, three injured after man drives into tavern patio in Minnesota

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — Two people are dead, and three were left injured after authorities say a man drove into the patio area of a tavern in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, on Sunday.

Authorities responded to a call of an incident at the Park Tavern in St. Louis Park around 8 p.m. local time.

According to a rep for the St. Louis Park Police, surveillance footage shows the driver going into the establishment's parking lot, attempting to park and then driving into Park Tavern's outside patio. Police have not released the video.

The incident left two dead and three injured. Information on the conditions of the injured individuals was not immediately available.

Police arrested the driver for criminal vehicular homicide.

The Minnesota State Patrol are performing a reconstruction of the incident, police said. An official said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

