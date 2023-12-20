Two dead after WPVI news helicopter crashes in southern New Jersey

NEW YORK — A local news helicopter operated by WPVI-TV, an ABC-owned television station in Philadelphia, crashed Tuesday night in a wooded area in southern New Jersey, killing two people onboard, the station said.

Chopper 6 crashed with a pilot and photographer onboard sometime after 8 p.m. in Washington Township, WPVI reported.

Both were killed in the crash, the station said.

The names of those onboard have not been released. The two were returning from an assignment at the Jersey Shore, the station said.

