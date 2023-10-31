Twin Cities see biggest Halloween snowfall in over 30 years

NEW YORK — Minneapolis-Saint Paul woke up to a Halloween "winter" wonderland Tuesday after the cities saw one of the biggest snowfalls in decades.

Over 2.5 inches of snow fell overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

The Twin Cities last saw a Halloween snow storm in 1991 when a blizzard dropped 8.2 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

The biggest monthly snowfall ever recorded in October in Minnesota was 9.3 inches three years ago, the NWS said. Minneapolis-Saint Paul received 8.9 inches of snow that month, according to weather reports.

While the streets were covered in the mix of Halloween decorations and snow, drivers had to deal with icy conditions during the morning commute.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported since midnight, there were 191 crashes across the state, with nine of those involving injuries, as of 9 a.m. MT, according to ABC affiliate KSTP-TV.

The forecast called for skies to clear later in the day and for temperatures to drop to a low of 24 degrees.

