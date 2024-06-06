Trump's New York gun permit to be revoked following conviction: Sources

NEW YORK — The New York City Police Department will be revoking former President Donald Trump's gun permit following his conviction on 34 felony counts last week in Manhattan, sources told ABC News.

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon is a federal crime.

The former president's gun permit was initially suspended after he was criminally indicted last year by the Manhattan District Attorney's office.

On May 30, a jury convicted him of 34 counts of falsifying business records in the criminal case related to an alleged hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump has contended he did nothing illegal and said he will appeal the decision.

Sentencing is scheduled for July.

It is unclear when the NYPD will officially revoke Trump's gun permit, sources said.

Trump will still have the protection of the Secret Service.

The former president was indicted twice by Special Counsel Jack Smith on federal charges related to Trump's alleged interference with the 2020 election and alleged keeping of classified government documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Trump is also facing state charges in Fulton County, Georgia, over his alleged interference with the 2020 election.

The former president has pleaded not guilty to those charges and denied all wrongdoing.

