Trump's arrest and mug shot: photos of how newspapers covered the historic event

Donald Trump turned himself in to authorities at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday night in Atlanta and was booked for his fourth indictment on charges stemming from his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. His mug shot, the first ever for an American president, is sure to be a presidential portrait for the history books.

The former president’s booking photo was splashed across front pages of newspapers in the U.S. and around the world — while other publications featured his arrest as a secondary story, with his mug shot the size of a thumbnail.