Trump trial live updates: Jury to hear closing arguments

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump is on trial in New York City, where he is facing felony charges related to a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. It marks the first time in history that a former U.S. president has been tried on criminal charges.

Trump last April pleaded not guilty to a 34-count indictment charging him with falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment his then-attorney Michael Cohen made to Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election.

Here's how the news is developing:

May 28, 6:56 AM

Jury to hear closing arguments

After five weeks of testimony, jurors in former President Trump's hush money case are scheduled to hear closing arguments today.

Prosecutors with the Manhattan district attorney's office and attorneys for Trump are both set to deliver closing statements.

Judge Juan Merchan is then expected to delivery jury instructions on Wednesday, after which jurors will begin deliberations.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.