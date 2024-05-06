Trump trial live updates: Hush money trial begins third week of testimony

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump is on trial in New York City, where he is facing felony charges related to a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. It marks the first time in history that a former U.S. president has been tried on criminal charges.

Trump last April pleaded not guilty to a 34-count indictment charging him with falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment his then-attorney Michael Cohen made to Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election.

Here's how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

May 06, 7:36 AM

3rd week of testimony to begin

The third week of testimony in former President Trump's criminal hush money trial gets underway this morning.

Jurors on Friday heard the completion of Hope Hicks' testimony, as the former top Trump aide recounted the 2016 Trump campaign's reaction to the release of the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape, and also said she felt it would have been out of character for Michael Cohen to have made the $130,000 Stormy Daniels hush money payment on his own.

The trial is scheduled to resume this morning with testimony from the prosecution's next witness.

