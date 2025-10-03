Trump reverses $187M funding cuts for New York counterterrorism after bipartisan outcry

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump said Friday he has personally reversed $187 million in funding cuts made by his administration for New York’s law enforcement and counterterrorism operations, following bipartisan outcry from New York officials.

The Republican announced the restoration of federal funding on Truth Social.

“I am pleased to advise that I reversed the cuts made to Homeland Security and Counterterrorism for New York City and State. It was my Honor to do so," he wrote. "Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The reversal came after Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Monday railing against the cuts, saying they represented 86% of homeland security funding to the state, impacting the New York City police and fire departments, state police and other law enforcement agencies.

The cut would had slashed federal counterterrorism funding for the NYPD from $90 million to nearly $10 million, according to Commissioner Jessica Tisch, who on Wednesday called it “a devastating blow.” She called the city “the No. 1 terrorist target in the world.”

On Friday, Hochul credited political pushback from the state for the restoration of funds.

“From the moment these devastating cuts were announced, I made it clear that New York would not stand by while our law enforcement and counterterrorism operations were defunded,” Hochul said in a statement. “I’m glad President Trump heard our call and reversed course, ensuring our state has the resources necessary to support law enforcement and keep our families safe.”

Republican U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, the only Republican representing New York City in Congress, said she had spoken with Trump about the cuts, which she called a “terrible idea."

“New York remains the nation's top terror target, and cutting this funding was never acceptable,” she said in a statement.

Another Republican, U.S. Rep. Mike Lawler, who represents the Hudson Valley region, said the cuts were “unacceptable and posed a direct threat to the safety of New Yorkers.” He said he also worked to have the reductions reversed.

“New York remains the number one target for terrorism, and we cannot let politics put lives at risk,” he said in a statement.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.