Trump merchandise sold at Fort Bragg for president's speech now under review

NEW YORK — The Army is reviewing how pro-President Donald Trump merchandise wound up being sold on one of its bases this week at a service-sponsored event orchestrated by the White House and the president's supporters.

Earlier this week, Trump spoke at Fort Bragg in North Carolina in celebration of the Army's 250th birthday. At the event, a truck was spotted selling Trump merchandise -- including "Make America Great Again" hats and other "America First" swag. The practice is likely at odds with long-standing Defense Department policy, which prohibits troops from wearing political garb such as hats or flags or expressing their political opinion while in uniform.

The policy is intended to preserve America's tradition of apolitical military forces, serving at the behest of a democratically elected president regardless of party.

When asked about pictures of troops in uniform buying Trump merch on a military base, a spokesperson for the base said the matter was under review.

"The Army remains committed to its core values and apolitical service to the nation," said Col. Mary Ricks, a spokesperson for the XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg.

"The Army does not endorse political merchandise or the views it represents," Ricks added. "The vendor's presence is under review to determine how it was permitted and to prevent similar occurrences in the future."

The public event at Fort Bragg, which is home to the Army's 82nd Airborne Division and serves as the headquarters of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command, was orchestrated much like a Trump campaign rally.

Trump spoke for nearly an hour, repeating false claims of a "rigged and stolen election" and bashing his political rivals. He referred to Los Angeles as a "trash heap" in the grip of "transnational gangs and criminals" -- a reference to the ongoing protests in the city. He said immigration protestors were part of a "foreign invasion," an assessment at odds with his top military adviser, Gen. Dan Caine, who publicly contradicted that statement in testimony.

Sources say organizers of the event placed soldiers who volunteered to attend directly behind the president as he aired his political grievances. Some of the troops nodded and cheered at Trump's suggestion of putting people in jail for burning the American flag and some jeered when he mentioned the "fake press."

Several of the soldiers booed at Trump's references to California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

"In Los Angeles, the governor of California, the mayor of Los Angeles, they're incompetent and they paid troublemakers, agitators and insurrectionists," he said of the protests in Los Angeles. "They're engaged in this willful attempt to nullify federal law and aid the occupation of the city by criminal invaders."

In hindsight, one Army official said, uniformed officials on the ground probably should have pushed back more on the political nature of the event. Two weeks prior, the president had turned a commencement ceremony at West Point into a politically charged speech in which he also advised cadets to avoid "trophy wives."

"But what can you do? To you, he's the president. To us, he's the commander-in-chief," the official said, a reference to the president's democratically appointed role in commanding the nation's fighting forces.

Sources say civilians from the federal commission America 250 -- many of them with close ties to the White House -- were given "full creative control" of the Fort Bragg event. America 250 and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to two people familiar with the planning effort, the organizers told Army officials on base ahead of the rally that they wanted a certain number of soldiers eager to stand behind the president. These troops would have to undergo a criminal background check for security reasons. Also required, according to sources, -- the troops would need to look fit, not fat, in keeping with the new administration's focus on fitness standards, warrior ethos and lethality.

The troops would have to agree to behave professionally and respectfully, sources said. No eyerolling, for example, or reacting negatively during Trump's speech.

Army officials from the base worked diligently with America 250 organizers to find troops that would fit the bill.

"We're soldiers," one person said. "We do what we're told."

As it turned out, finding troops on base willing to be respectful of Trump wasn't hard, sources said. Trump tends to be popular at Fort Bragg among many of the rank-and-file there. And because the event was voluntary, the spectacle attracted his most ardent supporters.

In the end, footage of troops booing and cheering a political speech while being offered MAGA merch was regrettable, said the Army official.

"We wish it hadn't happened," the official said. "The Army would like to focus on the history and the celebration of its 250th anniversary and its commitment to defend the nation."

ABC News' Luis Martinez contributed to this report.

