Trump co-defendant takes plea deal in Georgia election interference case

ATLANTA, Ga. — One of former President Donald Trump's co-defendants charged in the Georgia election interference case is taking a plea deal, marking the first plea deal in the case.

Scott Hall is appearing Friday in court for what the judge said was a "negotiated resolution."

Asked if he understands this is a "negotiated plea," Hall said, "I do."

Hall was charged in relation to the alleged breach of voting machine equipment in the wake of the 2020 election in Coffee County, Georgia.

Trump and 18 others pleaded not guilty to all charges in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

The former president says his actions were not illegal and that the investigation is politically motivated.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.