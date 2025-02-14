Trump bars federal funding to schools with COVID vaccine mandates

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order that would strip schools of federal aid if they mandate COVID vaccines, a pool report said -- a largely symbolic move considering that no states currently require them.

The order applies to students and not to teachers or staff.

In a fact sheet provided to reporters, the White House said the order was necessary because COVID vaccine mandates were "threatening educational opportunities for students."

"Parents are being forced into a difficult position: comply with a controversial mandate or risk their child's educational future," the White House wrote.

Some states and cities had proposed COVID vaccine mandates after the pandemic, including California, but quickly dropped them due to pushback from parents.

Trump's directive also calls on Health an Humans Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the incoming Education secretary to "provide a plan to end coercive COVID-19 vaccine mandates" and report back on the compliance of schools.

One open question is whether the new administration could opt to go beyond COVID vaccines and put pressure on schools to drop requirements for other vaccines.

Currently, all 50 states mandate that students receive certain vaccinations, including to prevent the measles. Many states, however, offer religious exemptions.

Trump campaigned on ending all vaccine and mask mandates.

"I will not give one penny to any school that has a vaccine mandate or a mask mandate," Trump declared last August.

According to a White House fact sheet, the order also applies to education service agencies, state education agencies, and local education agencies.

