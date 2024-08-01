National

Tropical system may develop from cluster of storms off southeast coast

By Daniel Amarante, ABC News

NEW YORK — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disorganized cluster of showers and thunderstorms near Puerto Rico that could develop into a tropical system near the Southeast early next week.

There's a 20% chance of this forming into a named storm in the next two days. But as it moves toward the waters around Florida, the chance rises to a 60% chance of development over the next seven days.

If this strengthens to a named storm, it would be called Debby.

No matter what it becomes, Florida could face a large amount of rain.

Atlantic hurricane season ramps up throughout August and typically peaks in September.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts an above-average hurricane season this year. NOAA scientists predict between 17 and 25 named storms, compared to an average of 14; between eight and 13 hurricanes, compared to an average of seven; and between four and seven major hurricanes, compared to an average of three.

