Hurricane Erin leaves rough seas with a search for a missing boater and death of a swimmer

MIAMI — (AP) — Hurricane Erin never made landfall but left behind rough ocean conditions along the U.S. East Coast. A teenager died after he had been swimming in the heavy current, and a search continued Monday for a man who was missing after his boat capsized.

Beaches were beginning to reopen Friday after Erin, twice the size of an average hurricane, had weakened into a post-tropical cyclone far from land, but was still capable of causing life-threatening surf and rip currents, the National Hurricane Center in Miami had said. Erin's outer bands had already brushed North Carolina. It caused no widespread damage.

In Massachusetts, a team of police and U.S. Coast Guard members were resuming their search Monday for a man in his 50s who was missing after a boat capsized off of Salisbury Beach on Saturday. The other person in the boat was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Despite challenging weather and sea conditions including 6- to 8-foot swells, the team performed sonar scans, dives, surface and aerial patrols on Sunday, the state police said in a news release. In Maine, a man was rescued Saturday after his sailboat capsized in high surf in York Harbor.

In New Hampshire, authorities are investigating the death of a 17-year-old boy who had been swimming with family members off of Hampton Beach on Sunday night.

Witnesses said he was pulled away by a strong ocean current and his father unsuccessfully tried to rescue him. Lifeguards brought both to shore and began livesaving efforts on the teen, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital. The father was treated there.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Juliette formed Monday in the Pacific Ocean hundreds of miles from Mexico's Baja California peninsula as Tropical Storm Fernand churned in the Atlantic Ocean.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect for either storm, the hurricane center said.

Juliette posed no immediate threat to land, forecasters said. The storm was about 450 miles (724 kilometers) south-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula. It had maximum sustained winds near 45 mph (72 kph).

It was moving west-northwest at 13 mph (21 kph). Some strengthening was forecast through Tuesday, with weakening starting Wednesday.

In the Atlantic basin, Fernand formed Saturday but was also far from land and forecast to remain over open ocean waters. It was about 425 miles (684 kilometers) east-northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (97 kph) and heading north-northeast at 13 mph (21 kph).

The storm was expected to turn more to the northeast as it moves away from Bermuda and weaken starting Monday night.

