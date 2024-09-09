Tropical Storm Francine tracker: Storm forecast to make landfall in Louisiana as a hurricane

NEW YORK — Tropical Storm Francine is churning in the Gulf and is set to strengthen to a hurricane before making landfall in Louisiana.

Francine is forecast to be a Category 1 hurricane with 85 mph winds by Wednesday. Landfall is forecast in western Louisiana on Wednesday afternoon.

A hurricane watch has been issued in Louisiana, from Cameron to Grand Isle.

A storm surge watch is in effect from Texas to the Mississippi-Alabama border.

By Tuesday morning, Francine’s outer bands will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to Texas. The rough weather will last through the day along the coast, including Houston.

By Wednesday morning, conditions will deteriorate rapidly in southwestern Louisiana. Heavy rain and flooding is expected throughout the day.

About 5 to 8 inches of rain, with locally up to 1 foot, is forecast from Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle through Thursday morning.

