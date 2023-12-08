Trevor Lawrence will 'probably' be a game-time decision for Jaguars vs. Browns

Trevor Lawrence is looking like a game-time decision to start for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

That didn't appear to be a possibility following the ankle injury he suffered during Monday night's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. But after X-rays were negative and Lawrence was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain, a couple of good days for the Jaguars quarterback could end with him back under center without missing any time.

"He's feeling good," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Friday. "He moved around a little bit [Thursday], see how he does today. Kind of base it on the medical staff, how Trevor feels."

#Jaguars coach Doug Pederson tells reporters that QB Trevor Lawrence's game status will be determined by how practice goes today and answered "probably so" when asked if he'll be a game-time decision. On a short week, Lawrence is dealing with a high-ankle sprain. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 8, 2023

During the fourth quarter Monday night, Jaguars left tackle Walker Little was pushed into Lawrence and inadvertently stepped on the QB's right ankle. Lawrence landed awkwardly and struggled to get up. He was seen limping to the locker room with the assistance of Jaguars staff and later diagnosed with a high ankle sprain.

"I'm thankful it's not a worse injury than what I thought on the field," Lawrence said this week.

Lawrence will be listed as questionable heading into Sunday and he returned to practice Thursday and participated in drills and was throwing, albeit in a limited capacity.

Coming back sooner than expected has become something of a talent for Lawrence in his NFL career. After spraining a knee in Week 6, he was back on the field four days later in a win over the New Orleans Saints, leading the Jaguars with 59 rushing yards. During Week 14 last season, he suffered a toe injury against the Detroit Lions in the first half but returned to finish the game in the second half.

The 8-4 Jaguars lead the AFC South by one game over the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans, who are both 7-5. C.J. Beathard replaced Lawrence for the remainder of the Bengals game and went 9-for-10 for 63 yards. But if the franchise quarterback can play without risking his future, he will do just that.

“If I can be out there and be myself for the most part, then I’m going to be out there,” Lawrence said.