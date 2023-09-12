Tracking Hurricane Lee: The latest forecast

Hurricane Lee, a Category 3 storm, continues to grow in size as it churns in the Atlantic on Tuesday, about 550 miles south of the island of Bermuda. It’s slowly moving west-northwest at around 8 mph and is expected to pass to the west of Bermuda in a few days, National Hurricane Center Director Michael Brennan said in a Tuesday video briefing.

Bermuda is now under a Tropical Storm Watch issued by the Bermuda Weather Service on Tuesday, which means tropical storm conditions are possible within the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Margot, the fifth hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic season, is strengthening in the Atlantic, with the eye of the storm heading northward, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Path timeline: In the next day or two, Hurricane Lee is expected to make a slow change in direction from west-northwest to northwest, and by midweek it's expected to turn north.

Tropical storm force winds are expected to arrive in the New England region late Friday evening and move north to Maine Saturday during the day.

“The places most likely to experience those Tropical Storm force winds are places like coastal Nova Scotia, Down East Maine, Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, with some chance of Tropical Storm conditions even as far west as portions of Eastern Long Island, the Connecticut coastline and Rhode Island,” Brennan said, adding that there’s still about three to four days before such conditions could be seen in those areas.

Storm strength and impact: As of Tuesday afternoon, hurricane-force winds extend out 90 miles from Lee's center, while tropical storm-force winds extend out to 205 miles. Impacts will be felt well away from the center of the storm in terms of winds, heavy rainfall and dangerous surf and rip current conditions along much of the U.S. East Coast.

Watches/Warnings: For the U.S., no coastal watches or warnings were in effect as of Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday would be the earliest that any storm warnings would be issued for the East Coast, according to Brennan.

What kind of damage could a Category 3 storm cause? Winds are measuring 111-129 mph and devastating damage will occur. According to the National Weather Service: "Well-built framed homes may incur major damage or removal of roof decking and gable ends. Many trees will be snapped or uprooted, blocking numerous roads. Electricity and water will be unavailable for several days to weeks after the storm passes."