National

Total solar eclipse livestream: Watch here

By Caitlin Dickson, Yahoo News

FILE PHOTO: People watch the solar eclipse on the lawn of Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles FILE PHOTO: People watch the solar eclipse on the lawn of Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 21, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo (Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS)

By Caitlin Dickson, Yahoo News

Millions of people across North America are turning their gaze toward the sky on Monday to catch a glimpse of the total solar eclipse.

According to NASA, the eclipse will first be visible at around 11:07 a.m. PT Monday on Mexico's Pacific coast, when the moon will slip between the Earth and sun, temporarily causing skies to darken. The highly anticipated celestial spectacle will then continue along a "path of totality" that will span more than 100 miles across the width of the continent.

In the U.S., the sun will be fully obscured for a few minutes in 15 states from Texas to Maine, but the eclipse will be at least partially visible — weather permitting — in 49 states. Alaska is the only state where the eclipse won't be visible this time around.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!