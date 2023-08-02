Toronto Raptors deep-dive with J.E. Skeets | No Cap Room

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

With Jake Fischer on vacation, Dan Devine is joined by J.E. Skeets of the No Dunks podcast to talk about the latest update on Damian Lillard's trade request, retired jersey numbers and the very interesting Toronto Raptors.

First, the guys discuss the NBA’s memo, sent in response to Damian Lillard’s agent telling other teams that he’s only interested in playing for the Miami Heat. Then they discuss the rumored trade package that Miami has added to in hopes of landing the superstar point guard from Portland.

Then, while discussing the news of Jeanie Buss saying that the Los Angeles Lakers will retire LeBron James’ jersey, the guys talk about which players have had their jerseys retired by the most teams and some weird situations where players had their jerseys retired by teams they never even played for.

Finally, J.E. Skeets is here to be our Toronto Raptors expert. He talks with Dan about the state of the roster and front office, explains the optimistic point of view heading into this season for the Raptors, and talks about what he would do if he were handed the keys to the franchise.

