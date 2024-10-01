Titans sticking with Will Levis after Mason Rudolph leads team to first win: 'There's no controversy'

The Tennessee Titans won’t be making a quarterback change out of the bye week.

Titans head coach Brian Callahan reiterated his support for Will Levis on Tuesday, one day after he left their Monday Night Football matchup with the Miami Dolphins early due to a shoulder injury. Backup quarterback Mason Rudolph stepped in and then led the Titans to a commanding 31-12 win.

Though Rudolph looked solid, and Levis has struggled all year, Callahan insisted that Levis will be their starting quarterback for their game in two weeks against the Indianapolis Colts as long as he’s healthy.

"There's no controversy, no second guessing," Callahan said Tuesday, via the NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe .

Levis, after throwing a bad interception on their first drive, landed awkwardly on his right shoulder while driving for a first down on their second possession of the game. He left there, and was replaced by Rudolph the rest of the way.

Specifics of his injury aren’t yet known, but it’s not believed to be serious or something that would keep him out for multiple weeks. The team is entering their bye week, too, which will give him extra time to recover.

"I don't think it's going to be anything too serious other than just your normal AC style injury," Callahan said after the game, via ESPN . "As of right now, I don't think it's a long-term issue for us."

Rudolph came in and led the Titans to their first win of the season without issue. He went 9-of-17 for 85 yards. Tony Pollard led them on the ground with 88 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. While Rudolph didn’t put up outstanding numbers personally, it marked the first time the Titans had scored more than 30 points in a game since the 2021 campaign.

Levis’ struggles early on were nothing new for him, either. He’s now thrown six interceptions in four games, which has him tied for the most in the league, and just four touchdowns.

So while Levis' start has been far from great and it's clearly getting to Callahan — just look at his outburst toward the former Kentucky star after a bad fumble in a loss to the New York Jets last month as an example — Levis is still his starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.