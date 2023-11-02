Titans to start QB Will Levis against Steelers after ruling out Ryan Tannehill with ankle injury

Will Levis will get to run it back on Thursday night.

The Tennessee Titans officially ruled out starting quarterback Ryan Tennehill for Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to an ankle injury. So Levis will start for the Titans for a second straight week after his incredible debut .

Tannehill went down with a right ankle sprain in the Titans’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6 in London, and he hasn’t played since. Tannehill has been walking around the facility on his own and been making progress on his rehab, however he’s not ready to go just yet. And with the Titanson a short week between Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons and Thursday’s game in Pittsburgh, there wasn’t much time for Tannehill to get fully healthy and back into the mix.

So the Titans will stick with Levis, who looked great in his debut last week . Levis went 19-of-29 for 238 yards and threw four touchdowns in his debut, three of which went to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Levis led the Titans to a 28-23 win over the Falcons, which snapped a two-game losing skid. Levis also doubled Tannehill's passing touchdowns mark in just one outing, which is all the more reason to keep him on the field.

The Titans took Levis in the second round of the draft earlier this year out of Kentucky, but he failed to beat out Malik Willis to start the season for the backup job. But when Willis continued to struggle and Tannehill got hurt, Levis jumped in perfectly. He's just the third player in NFL history to record four touchdown passes in his NFL debut, and the fifth player in league history with at least 20 attempts and a passer rating of at least 130 in his first game.

The Titans will take on Kenny Pickett and the Steelers on Thursday night at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are bringing back both defensive tackle Cameron Heyward , who had been out since their season-opener with a groin injury, and quarterback Kenny Pickett for the matchup. Pickett went down last week with a rib injury, but said he is "playing for sure."