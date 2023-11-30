Tiger Woods flashes skills, suffers through struggles in return to golf

Tiger Woods showed some of his old touch, and also some new rust, as he returned to the golf game.

Playing in his first tournament since withdrawing from the Masters in April, Woods fought through the definition of an up-and-down round at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas during the first round of the Hero World Challenge. Woods finished at 75, three strokes over par for a clubhouse finish of 18th in the field of 20.

Woods striped his initial tee shot right down the middle of the first fairway. Walking with a slight limp, he managed to card some brilliant birdies, including this long putt at the 11th:

We’ve seen this before.@TigerWoods couldn’t help but smile after a long birdie. pic.twitter.com/dX2aNbdQHh — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 30, 2023

Alas, not every Woods shot was quite so memorable, as in this botched attempt to escape from a bush on the 15th:

Woods would double-bogey the 15th, part of a late stumble that included bogeys on the next two holes. He stopped the bleeding with a tap-in par on the 18th.

Every time Woods holed one of his four birdies on the afternoon, he immediately gave the stroke back, bogeying the very next hole. His back nine was far worse than his front, perhaps evidence of an unfamiliar grind as Woods looks to recover from surgery to fuse his ankle earlier this year.

Tony Finau and Brian Harman lead the Hero World Challenge at -5 after turning in 67s on the day. The no-cut tournament continues through Sunday.