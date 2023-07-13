Thursday news roundup: Quinnen Williams, Saquon Barkley, Kyler Murray, HOF debates

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald recap the biggest news of the week, including Quinnen Williams' brand new extension, the New York Jets on Hard Knocks, Saquon Barkley's impending holdout and Kyler Murray's latest comments. Later, the duo debate over whether or not Andrew Luck, Cam Newton and Michael Vick deserve spots in the Hall of Fame and discuss the latest drama surrounding the leaked Jon Gruden emails.

2:25 - Quinnen Williams and the New York Jets have reached an agreement on a new four-year extension. While Aaron Rodgers is the most important Jets player right now, Williams could end up being a cornerstone for the Jets franchise for years to come. Robinson says league sources believe he could be the best DT in the NFL a few years down the road.

7:20 - The drama around the contract situation with Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants continues, as the deadline to sign franchise tagged players to an extension is Monday. Robinson expects that Saquon will sit out of at least some of Giants training camp to show his displeasure with the situation. It also seems unlikely that any of the other tagged players yet to receive extensions (Evan Engram, Tony Pollard and Josh Jacobs) will get one by Monday.

18:00 - The Jets have been selected to be on this year's edition of Hard Knocks. Robinson is most excited to see the dynamic between quarterbacks Zach Wilson and Aaron Rodgers, and how willing Rodgers is to coach Wilson up. McDonald is most interested in how palpable the tension will be around the building as the Jets enter a Super-Bowl-or-bust season. In other media news, Netflix released a new series following Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota throughout the 2022 season, and Robinson gives his takeaways from the first episode.

34:10 - Kyler Murray made comments earlier this week that if things don't go well in Arizona, "we all have to look in the mirror." Both hosts agree that Murray has routinely shown a lack of ability to take personal accountability publicly, and morale appears to be at an all-time low in Arizona. Is it possible the Arizona Cardinals try to replace Murray next year if they get an early draft pick? Robinson and McDonald agree it's very much in play.

44:15 - Is Andrew Luck a Hall of Famer? The hosts discuss how the bar to enter the Hall of Fame has lowered over time, and whether or not Luck could qualify despite his short career. They extend the question to other fringe HOF QBs like Cam Newton and Michael Vick. Overall, Robinson believes none of the three will get in, but it's an interesting debate.

56:05 - Robinson and McDonald put on their detective hats and attempt to determine who leaked the Jon Gruden emails as Jon Gruden's lawsuit against the NFL begins to ramp up. The prime suspects are Roger Goodell himself, former Washington owner Dan Snyder (to take attention off the negative news around his team), or former NFLPA president DeMaurice Smith. Robinson wonders if, in fact, all of them were involved the leak in one way or another and believes this story is only just starting, as sources close to Gruden say that he is on a warpath to take on the NFL.

