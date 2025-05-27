Thunder vs. Timberwolves: OKC limits Anthony Edwards, gets 40 from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to secure Game 4 thriller

Oklahoma City's Game 3 hangover is a thing of the past.

The Thunder's active defense and efficient offense returned to form Monday night for a 128-126 thriller over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals. With the win, Oklahoma City secured a 3-1 series lead and stands one win away from a berth in the NBA Finals.

The Thunder will face a chance to clinch the series at home in Game 5 Wednesday night.

Oklahoma City set the tone early while forcing seven turnovers en route to a 37-30 lead at the first-quarter break. Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards didn't attempt his first field goal until 35.1 seconds remained in the quarter. It was a sign of things to come as Edwards and Julius Randle faded with a chance to tie the series.

Minnesota kept in striking thanks to an offense that was effective when it wasn't giving the ball away. The Timberwolves shot 50% from the field and 8-of-18 from 3 in the first half. And they still trailed 65-57 at the break.

Strong shooting from Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Donte DiVincenzo off the bench kept the Timberwolves in the game through the fourth quarter.

Thunder thwart multiple Minnesota runs

A DiVincenzo 3 capped a 11-2 third-quarter run to tie the game at 79-79. But as they did each time the Timberwolves threatened, the Thunder responded, this time with an 8-0 run in response to re-seize control.

Minnesota threatened again late in the fourth quarter while closing the gap to 111-109. But the Thunder extended the lead back to 116-109 with a 5-0 burst capped by a Jalen Williams 3 on a pass by a falling Shai Gilgeous-Alexander through the legs of Jaden McDaniels.

Then Gilgeous-Alexander thwarted Minnesota's last gasp with five made free throws in the game's final 14.5 seconds.

Thunder All-Stars shine

Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams set the tone for Oklahoma City's offense. Each scored 13 points in the first quarter, and they combined for 36 points at the halftime break.

The Thunder repeatedly turned Timberwolves turnovers into offense on the other and successfully penetrated and shot over Minnesota's defense when it got into a halfcourt set. Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 40 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. Williams tallied 34 points, five assists and two steals.

Thunder lock down Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle

Edwards' lack of activity on offense was not an accident.

OKC's designated stopper and first-team All-Defensive team selection Luguentz Dort spearheaded the Thunder effort to limit Edwards' looks that resulted in just two shot attempts and four points from Edwards before halftime. When the game was done, Edwards had attempted just 13 field goals while tallying 16 points and six assists. He shot 5 of 13 from the field and 1 of 7 from 3.

Randle was even less of a factor while posting five points and seven rebounds on a 1-of-7 night from the field. He missed all three of his 3-point attempts.

This story will be updated.