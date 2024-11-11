Thunder star Chet Holmgren helped off court with hip injury after hard fall early in matchup with Warriors

Oklahoma City Thunder star Chet Holmgren had to be helped off the court after a hard fall in the lane in their matchup with the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night.

Holmgren, not even halfway through the first quarter of the game at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, went up to contest a layup from Andrew Wiggins on the baseline. After he made contact with Wiggins, Holmgren landed really hard directly on his right hip underneath the basket.

Wiggins made the layup and did not draw a foul, but Holmgren remained under the hoop in pain for quite some time before he was eventually helped off back to the locker room. Holmgren struggled to put any weight on his right leg as he left the court.

Chet Holmgren was injured and had to be helped off the court after contesting an Andrew Wiggins layup

Concern here in OKc: Chet Holmgren took a shot to the side while defending an Andrew Wiggins first quarter layup. Just needed help getting to the locker room. Wasn't putting weight on right leg. Appeared to be grabbing hip/oblique area when he was on the ground.

The Thunder quickly ruled Holmgren out with a hip injury after halftime. He finished with four rebounds while shooting 0-3 from the field. Further specifics on his injury are not yet known.

Holmgren, who the Thunder first selected with the No. 2 overall pick in 2022 out of Gonzaga, missed his entire first season in the league with a foot injury he sustained in a pro-am game. He averaged 16.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game last season, his first true year in the league, while helping Oklahoma City to its first playoff appearance since 2020.

Holmgren entered Sunday’s game averaging 18.2 points and 9.2 rebounds in nine games this season. The Thunder held an 8-1 overall record before Sunday’s contest, too.

